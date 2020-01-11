Deepika Padukone on working with Ranveer Singh in ‘83: So much for the two of us to explore together as actors

Post Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 opposite Ranveer Singh.

is a happy woman because as we speak, her latest outing- Chhapaak has hit the screens and receiving amazing reviews. From B-town celebs to fans, everyone is showering unconditional love on the film and tagging the film as one of Deepika’s finest performance till date and hubby calling it ‘A glowing gem in your repertoire...’ Now while Deepika is busy basking in the love and success of the film, in another interview, she opened up about playing the role of Ranveer Singh’s on screen wife.

We all know that post DeepVeer’s marriage, Kabir Khan’s ‘83 will be their first film together and talking about it, Deepika expressed a sense of excitement as she said that she is excited to do a film with Ranveer without the costume drama. “More than the role of playing a wife, I think what was exciting for us to finally do even if it's just like four or five scenes. Think what was exciting for us was to do a film without all of that costume drama and it is although a kind of a period drama but it's not so much of a period also,” Deepika shared.

Furthermore, Deepika is happy that for once, Ranveer and she are not playing the roles of a king and queen and instead of the heavy dialogues, they are only mouthing simple honest dialogues. “It made me realize that wow, I mean, there's so much more for the two of us to explore together as actors,” Deepika shared. Post Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan 83 and Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Also, on

Credits :Times of India

Read More