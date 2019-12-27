Deepika Padukone on working with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83: It is our lightest film together yet

Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey and the film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020

and hubby have shared screen space in films such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, and post their marriage, Deepika and Ranveer, who are fondly addressed as #DeepVeer, will be seen romancing in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and in the film, while Ranveer will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of his wife- Romi Dev.

Now in an interview, when Deepika was asked about working with Ranveer Singh post marriage in Kabir Khan’s film, the Chhapaak actress expressed a sense of contentment that she is finally working with Ranveer in a light film because looking at their filmography, the two have only worked together in period films. Deepika said, “It is our lightest film together yet. On set, you are not husband and wife or girlfriend and boyfriend, you are actors. This film was so different. It will be good to be just a boy and girl in a young, fresh film.”

As of now, Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak co-starring Vikrant Massey and the film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and will witness a box office clash with , and Kajol’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Post Chhapaak, Deepika will start shooting for Shakun Batra’s film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

