Deepika Padukone on working with Salman Khan: We’ve not been offered anything; I’d love to do a film with him

Post Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

made her Bollywood debut opposite in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om and post that, Deepika has shared screen space with SRK in films such as Chennai Express but all of Deepika fans really want to see the actress share screen space with . Now as we speak, Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, and during a recent interview, when this Padmaavat actress was asked about working with Salman Khan, she had said that her fans are always curious to know as to when will she work with Salman Khan and although they haven’t been offered anything in recent times but she would love to do a film with him.

“Our fans are always curious about if we are doing a film together, about when we are doing a film together. I really want to do it but I think it's important for us to come together for the right kind of film,” shared Deepika. Moreover, Deepika added that as fans, we have always seen Salman in certain types of films and Deepika admitted that she is the biggest fan of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and that she would like to see him in that kind of a role or something different from what he has done, and so, Deepika said, “I think it's really the script (that matters).”

Talking about Chhapaak, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020 and post Chhappaak, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's next, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

