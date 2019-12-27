Deepika Padukone on working with Salman Khan: Yet to work with him, Hrithik & Aamir; Let’s see when it happens

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting Chhapaak. The gorgeous diva shared her thoughts on working Salman Khan in a recent chat. Here’s what Deepika had to say.

Among the Bollywood stars, if there is one actress who has managed to make a mark with her stellar performances, it is . As she gears up for her next film, Chhapaak, Deepika is busy promoting it at various platforms. In her career till now, Deepika has worked with several stars. But, the one mega star she hasn’t worked with . A while back, reports of Deepika and Salman working in a film together came, but nothing was confirmed about it.

Now, in a recent chat with Times Of India, Deepika spoke about any plans of working with the bhaijaan of Bollywood. Deepika mentioned that there are a lot of actors she hasn’t worked in the industry. The Chhapaak star named Salman, and in the list of stars she hasn’t shared screen space with. Deepika stated that only time will tell when it happens that she shares screen space with Salman in a film and mentioned that a lot of actors are still remaining with whom she hasn’t worked.

Deepika said, “I haven’t work with Salman, Aamir, Hrithik, so there are lot of actors I haven’t worked with. And they’re still pending, so let’s see when it happens.” Though a couple of times, Deepika has promoted her films in the past on Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan, they have never worked together. Recently, a video of Deepika and Hrithik went viral after which fans have been rooting for the two stars to come together on the big screen. Now, while talking about Salman, Deepika also mentioned that there are several actors including Hrithik and Aamir who she hasn't been seen with on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Deepika is busy promoting Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will be seen playing Malti in the film and Vikrant Massey will be portraying her love interest in the same. With Chhapaak, Deepika will also turn producer. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

