Deepika Padukone on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan: I feel safe and secure

While Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to make a comeback, they are more excited as SRK will be seen with Deepika Padukone in his upcoming movie. For those unaware, Deepika shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s directorial Om Shanti Om. And the on-screen pair is now all set to return on-screen. SRK will resume shooting for Pathan in Spain with Deepika Padukone in a few days. Recently, Deepika Padukone got in touch with a news portal and opened up about her reunion with SRK.

Speaking with IndiaToday.in, Deepika Padukone said that it has been great working with Shah Rukh Khan again. She informed that most of Pathan's shoot has almost finished and just one schedule left to go. "We just have one schedule left, but working with him is always great. I feel at home, I feel safe, I feel secure that he's just the person he is. Even Siddarth Anand (Pathan's director), for that matter, I've worked with him before and I think he has evolved so much as a director since I worked with him 10 years ago. So, yes, I think that working with SRK is something I look forward to. He is my safe place," Deepika shared.

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in success for her recently released film Gehraiyaan. The movie featured newcomers Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. After Gehraiyaan, Deepika will be seen in Pathan. She also has Fighter in the pipeline and will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be reuniting with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan for The Intern remake.

