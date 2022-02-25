Deepika Padukone's airport fashion is effortlessly stylish, actress flaunts her toned legs; PICS

Deepika Padukone is on cloud nine ever since Gehraiyaan has released. The film has been getting an overwhelming response from the fans. Though the makers opted for digital release but still fans are in awe of the performance of the actress. They were praising her role and the way she brought the character on the screen. The actress has been promoting the film on all platforms. And today, she was spotted at the airport in a very stylish yet cool attire. And not to miss is her million-dollar smile which she gave to shutterbugs ahead of entering the airport.

Deepika was wearing blue colour pants and the same colour shirt-style top. She completed the look with white high heels ballerinas. Keeping it simple and yet stylish, the 83 actress made sure to apply minimalistic makeup. Her hair was tied up in pony style and looked very pretty. Her outfit is perfect for the summer season. However, the actress completed all her process at the airport and even pose for the shutterbugs. It is not clear where she is headed for. Yesterday, she was seen at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party which he organised for newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Apart from her, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, and many more were spotted.

Take a look at the photos here:

To note, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is expected to release this year-end. She also has Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. It is also reported that the Draupadi shooting will also start soon.

