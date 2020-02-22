Deepika Padukone's all black hoodie and pantsuit look invites trolls, call it out for being 'Ranveer Ke Kapde'

Deepika Padukone is the fashion icon of B-town, but well, not everyone approves of her latest look. Check out some of the comments here.

has never failed to stun us with her experimental looks and while we can't get enough of the diva, after all, the actress ensures that she has all of our attention with the looks that she dons. While she definitely has the perfect eye for pulling off some of the finest outfits at the red carpet, her casual looks are no less, especially the ones from the airports where she constantly pulls of something or the other that appeals to the fans more often than not.

However, not all of her looks receive the kind of appreciation that one might like or have envisioned while putting together a look. And well, her latest outfit from the Mirchi awards where she pulled off a black hoodie with a pantsuit has in fact added to some memes and trolls as well, because, for them, everything fits the bill, isn' it? At the same time, there are many people who have lauded her for pulling off this look, and if you ask us, rightly so.

Check out some of the comments and tweets right here:

When you're attending a conference with 'Sasurji' around you. #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/VS3LH7iGDo — Tejaswini Ahuja (@tgahuja10) February 19, 2020

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, and now, the actress has quite the line up of films ahead, including the official adaptation of The Intern co-starring , a film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and of course, the much awaited, Mahabharat.

