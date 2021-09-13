Deepika Padukone's beautiful morning view features hubby Ranveer Singh; See Post

Updated on Sep 13, 2021 01:12 PM IST
   
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been one of the most loved couples in tinselvile. The power couple, who has been married for over 2 years now, has been head over heels in love with each other and never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has taken the social media by a storm as she treated her fans with a beautiful and love filled morning view.

Taking to her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone shared a pic of the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor. In the pic, Ranveer was seen lying on a seat or a couch and was dressed in a grey sweatshirt. He had his hoodie on and had covered his face with the hoodie. While his bearded look with chiselled jawline was visible in the pic, it looked like Ranveer was taking a quick nap and was unaware about getting clicked by his ladylove. Deepika captioned the post as, “My Morning View!” along with a kiss emoticon.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan’s much awaited ’83. Besides, the Piku star has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include the remake of Th Intern, Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nag Ashwin directorial with Prabhas etc. This isn’t all. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

Also Read: WATCH: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh tell photographer 'Chappal Toh Le Lo' while exiting restaurant

Credits: Deepika Padukone's Instagram


