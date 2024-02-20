Deepika Padukone's beautiful photo from BAFTA's backstage has hubby Ranveer Singh drooling over her smile

Deepika Padukone recently made India proud at the prestigious BAFTA Awards 2024. Holding on to her Desi roots, the actress stunned in a glittery saree and left all her fans swooning over her looks. She made it amongst the best dressed celebrities at the awards and indeed she looked nothing less than an Indian princess. But apart from her fans, there is someone who could not stop gushing over the actress and it is none other than her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone stuns in a saree at BAFTA Awards 2024

Taking to his Instagram handle, photographer Greg Williams shared a couple of pictures from the BAFTA Awards 2024. Along with several other celebrity pictures, there was one picture of Deepika Padukone who posed stylishly. She held one end of her saree and looked back with a bright smile on her face. Although it would be hard to move our eyes away from this picture of her then there was this one comment that forced us to look past this snap.

Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Such a beautiful shot of Deepika! Love it!’ with a love-struck and red heart emoji. He also wrote, ‘ugh.. her smile’ with a heart-melting emoji.

Check out the comment:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s work front

Deepika Padukone is all set to star in Singham Again along with hubby Ranveer Singh. This is a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. Apart from this, Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Reportedly, she also has The Intern remake alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh made heads turn when it was announced that he would be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the Don series. He is all geared up to begin shooting for Don 3 soon. Today the makers have given all the fans yet another surprise by announcing that Kiara Advani will be playing the leading lady alongside the actor. Apart from that as we already told you, he has Singham Again in his kitty with his wife Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh uniquely celebrate Valentine's Day; PIC goes viral