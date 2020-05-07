Deepika Padukone's beauty is striking in this throwback photo as she preps for 2017 Met Gala

While Deepika Padukone's 2019 Met Gala look was straight out of a fairy tale, her first Met Gala look in 2017 was a complete contrast. Check it out below.

has not only made a name for herself in Bollywood and the film fraternity in India, but also made waves on the international scene. From starring alongside Vin Diesel to making a splash on the Cannes red carpet, Deepika has made heads turn multiple times. For the unversed, Deepika has walked the prestigious and invite-only Met Gala thrice. While her 2019 Zac Posen look was staright out of a fairy tale, Deepika's first Met Gala look in 2017 was a complete contrast.

The actress played it safe in all-white ensemble but it was her minimal makeup and accessorized hair that stole the show. Considering it was the first time that Deepika was walking for the themed-event, the actress surely made a statement. We came across a photo of the 'Chhapaak' actress in which she can be seen prepping for her red carpet appearance.

In the photo, Deepika is a vision as her natural beauty is rather striking. Her bejewelled hair is another eye-catcher. DP's makeup team artist can also be seen smiling for the camera. Check out the photo below:

Check out Deepika Padukone's Met Gala looks from 2017 to 2019:

Isn't Deepika simply stunning?

Amid this lockdown, Deepika has been keeping herself by cooking up a storm and honing her musical talent on the piano. Just yesterday, she shared a photo of her grand black piano and thanked for the gift of music in her life. The actress was last seen in Meghana Gulzar's Chhapaak which performed decently at the box office. She was slated to appear alongside husband in Kabir Khan's '83 which has now been pushed.

Credits :Manav Manglani

