Deepika Padukone’s Bhutan diaries is all about posing with cute kids, eating good food and nature; See Pics

Deepika Padukone enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans love to see her pictures. She was recently holidaying in Bhutan and several pictures of her went viral on social media. The actress often makes sure to share her pictures and give her fans updates about her life happenings. Today too she took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her trip and we bet these pictures are going to make you want to pack your bags and travel to Bhutan right now.

Deepika Padukone’s Bhutan diaries

Today, Deepika Padukone shared a couple of pictures from her Bhutan trip and we bet you are going to fall in love with all of them. In the first picture, we can see her posing in the middle of the forest in an all-black athleisure. She sits with her legs up and her face leaning on her legs support. The next couple of pictures are of the beautiful Bhutanese scenery. Then comes a picture of the local food and it looks tempting. The next set of pictures too showcases the beauty of the land of the thunder dragon. Last but not least comes a picture of the actress posing with three cute local kids.

Check out the pictures:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. She was part of a song Current Laga Re and shook a leg with hubby Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s pan-India film Project K alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. She is also prepping up for yet another Siddharth Anand action film, Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has an official Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Big B and she is all set to venture into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

