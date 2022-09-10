Deepika Padukone’s cameo as Jal Astra in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra leaves fans speechless

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra has been creating a lot of hype ever since it was announced. Well, yesterday, September 9, was a big day for all Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans as the much-awaited film released. Fans have been blown by the astraverse that Ayan has created and cannot stop praising the film. One of the major highlights of the film was Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. But after watching the film, Deepika Padukone’s striking cameo has stolen the limelight. Although her face was not clearly visible in the scenes, that was enough to make fans go gaga over the actress who will reportedly play the lead in Brahmastra’s sequel. Netizens react to Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Brahmastra

Deepika Padukone will most likely be a pivotal part of Brahmastra’s sequel. In the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer she played Amrita, Shiva’s mother. It was earlier reported that she would be a part of Brahmastra’s sequel and now after fans spotted her in the movie, they are quite excited to see her in a full-fledged role in the sequel. One of the fans worte, “I can't wait for the part 2 of Brahmastra! #DeepikaPadukone.” Another fan wrote, “Saw a small clip on twitter. That, most certainly, is #DeepikaPadukone in #Brahmastra And she'll create waves across Bollywood twitter even with that glimpse.” Yet another fan wrote, “Yes, she was #DeepikaPadukone as #Jalastra and playing #Amrita in #Brahmastra. Now the only theory is behind #Dev. Who's that?” Check out the tweets: