Deepika Padukone's chic attire or Anushka Sharma's cool OOTD? Pick your favourite look for a brunch

Another week has come to an end in Bollywood and well, the days that went by gave us glimpses of top stars' style as they stepped out in the city. Speaking of stepping out, two of the leading stars in Bollywood, and made heads turn this week as they stepped out in the city for work in absolutely stunning attire. Both Deepika and Anushka have an impeccable sense of style and well, every time they step out, they grab the attention with their look.

This week, Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city twice on the same day and her chic look managed to leave netizens in awe. In the photos, Deepika was seen clad in a beige top with matching baggy pants. Her top perfectly fit her and complimented the loose pants. Deepika also added an expensive Louis Vuitton tote handbag to add more style to her look. She teamed up the look with matching pumps and kept it chic. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun for that fuss-free look.

On the other hand, Anushka, who was away from Mumbai since June, was seen opting for a cooler and casual look after her shoot. In the photos, Anushka was seen clad in an army green tee black distressed jeans. The Pari actress seemed to have opted for a natural look with minimal makeup and her hair was left open. Anushka added a pair of cool sneakers to round off her casual yet cool look of the day.

With two different looks presented to us by the top divas in Bollywood, it surely has put us in a fix to pick our favourite. However, between Deepika and Anushka's looks this week, tell us in the comments the one you would pick if you had to step out for a brunch.

