Deepika Padukone's chic attire or Anushka Sharma's cool OOTD? Pick your favourite look for a brunch

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:44 AM IST  |  41.3K
   
Another week has come to an end in Bollywood and well, the days that went by gave us glimpses of top stars' style as they stepped out in the city. Speaking of stepping out, two of the leading stars in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma made heads turn this week as they stepped out in the city for work in absolutely stunning attire. Both Deepika and Anushka have an impeccable sense of style and well, every time they step out, they grab the attention with their look. 

This week, Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city twice on the same day and her chic look managed to leave netizens in awe. In the photos, Deepika was seen clad in a beige top with matching baggy pants. Her top perfectly fit her and complimented the loose pants. Deepika also added an expensive Louis Vuitton tote handbag to add more style to her look. She teamed up the look with matching pumps and kept it chic. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun for that fuss-free look. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the other hand, Anushka, who was away from Mumbai since June, was seen opting for a cooler and casual look after her shoot. In the photos, Anushka was seen clad in an army green tee black distressed jeans. The Pari actress seemed to have opted for a natural look with minimal makeup and her hair was left open. Anushka added a pair of cool sneakers to round off her casual yet cool look of the day.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With two different looks presented to us by the top divas in Bollywood, it surely has put us in a fix to pick our favourite. However, between Deepika and Anushka's looks this week, tell us in the comments the one you would pick if you had to step out for a brunch. 

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : Anushka looks fab
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : ANUSHKA and DEEPIKA are strong and beautiful successful women
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika and Anushka are complete women. They have a beautiful career, a perfect marriage, high-grossing movies, they are beautiful, loved and appreciated alike. They are the cream of their generation!
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : YES,I LIKE DEEPIKA, I LIKE ANUSHKA !Who do I vote with?
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : please put Alia as the last one anyway.
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : it doesn't even matter the vote, it doesn't change, or it doesn't add a comma, a punctuation mark forgotten in any post. it matters the most that both beauties lead the charts in many areas.
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Both women are successful.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : It is difficult to choose between these two determined and ambitious women. But for the delight of the poll I will vote Deepika & Anushka! If I voted wrong I will correct and vote Anushka & Deepika!
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
Anonymous : BOTH ARE WONDERFUL WOMEN!So-called straw polls no longer make the audience. The world has changed. Both women are always in the top preferences of the public, individually or with their husbands.
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika and Anushka, two wonderful women who lead the charts of audience and public preferences in many fields: clothing, wedding, jewelry, advertising, awards, blockbuster movies, arts, etc. The imposing presence, taste, finesse of the two attractive women always make a difference.
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Two beautiful women!
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : deepika always looks so awkward
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
Anonymous : deepika always looks so awkward
REPLY 1 11 hours ago

