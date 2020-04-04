Deepika Padukone's childhood photo in a blue frock and front bangs is the most adorable thing you'll see today

We came across one of Deepika Padukone's childhood photo and well, we are definitely gushing over this cutay. Check it out here.

has grown up to be the prettiest of ladies and well, the actress has always managed to have us all gushing over her. Deepika's social media feed is a fun place to look at right now given all the productivity in times of COVID 19 posts, and having husband in some of them is only a plus. It was just a day back that Deepika shared a photo of Ranveer sleeping and in response to that, we were treated with a photo of DP enjoying her Nutella as well.

And while DP's social media is good enough source to get her photos, there are other pages and fan clubs that keep digging out photos from the past and well, we tend to attend to them as well, ensuring that we bring it to you. And today, we came across this photo of Deepika from when she was a cute little child. The actress is seen posing for a happy photo with her mommy and while her frock and bangs are the cutest, her lipstick has our attention too.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photo right here:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and even though the movie did not do very well at the box office, it did win a lot of hearts and in fact, it continues to be a topic of discussion from time to time, even now. The actress had kickstarted shooting for the upcoming Shakut Batra film, however, it got stalled midway due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Instagram

