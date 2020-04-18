Deepika Padukone's childhood picture in an adorable pink romper is too cute to miss; See PHOTO

Deepika Padukone is quite the diva but well, she was equally adorable when she was a child and this throwback picture is proof. Check it out.

Celebrity throwbacks are always a thing but today, we have a picture of that will take us all to a different time altogether. Deepika has always been active on social media and while we don't get to see as much of her as we would like, as it turns out, we can always go digging for her photos and we will find some really adorable ones. And today, as we were scanning the social media space, we came across one such photo.

Childhood photos are always adorable and but Deepika Padukone's childhood photos has fans gushing over her more than usual. There is absolutely no reason why fans wouldn't go gaga over her and so is the case. This throwback photo sees Deepika wearing a pink romper with some whites, her frizzy hair combed to the side, and of course, this innocent smile of hers. Deepika is as cute as any child and such pictures only make fans wanting more of unseen photos of the actress.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak co-starring Vikrant Massey. The movie revolved around the story of an acid-attack survivor and even though it was received very well with the audiences, it did not make big numbers. Just before the lockdown was announced, Deepika had kickstarted her upcoming project with Shakun Batra, co-starring Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from that, Deepika will also be seen in the official remake of The Intern with and Mahabharat, narrated from Draupadi's point of view.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×