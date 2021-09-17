Deepika Padukone's co ords or Kareena Kapoor's denim look, VOTE for the OOTD you'd don while travelling

Another stylish week in Btown has come to an end and well, once again, our celebs have grabbed our attention with stylish looks while stepping out in the city. This week, two of the superstars of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and shelled out perfect airport look goals as they headed out of Mumbai. Both the leading ladies were snapped while heading out of the city and well, they ensured they travel in style without letting go of their comfort.

Talking about Deepika, the Piku star was snapped when she was heading out of Mumbai via the private airport. In the photos, Deepika was seen clad in a green silky co-ord set with sneakers. She added a matching long checkered coat over her silky co-ord set and left her hair open. Deepika also is seen accessorising her look with a black bag and a cool pair of gold hoops. The star managed to make heads turn with her stylish yet comfy airport look.

On the other hand, Kareena was also spotted leaving for the airport with her family in a casual look. Kareena opted for a denim shirt with light blue denim bell-bottom jeans. She is also seen carrying a black and white leather bag with her denim on denim look. She rounded off her look with a casual pair of white sneakers. Kareena managed to make heads turn with her casual travel look and shelled out the right kind of style inspiration.

Now, between Deepika's comfy co-ords and Kareena's denim on denim airport look, tell us which OOTD you'd love to don when you head out of the city.

