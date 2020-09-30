Deepika Padukone's co stars 'S,' 'R' and 'A' NOT summoned by NCB; Agency terms it 'false stories'

Recently, reports suggested that three of Deepika Padukone's co-stars will be summoned by NCB in the drugs probe. However, the agency has quashed these rumours now.

’s name recently cropped up in the Bollywood drug nexus that is probed by NCB. That happened after the recovery of her alleged drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash. They reportedly talked about banned substances like ‘maal,’ and ‘hash.’ Both Deepika and her manager were summoned by the agency a few days back and interrogated about the same. Post that, there were reports that suggested that three co-stars of the actress with initials, 'S’ ‘R,’ and ‘A’ will be summoned by NCB.

According to TOI, the agency has quashed the reports about Deepika Padukone’s co-stars being under their scanner. A senior NCB official has termed these stories as false. This particular official is reportedly handling the drug case and was also a part of the interrogation of Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, , and others. Earlier, a few reports also stated that NCB has almost given clean chits to these actresses. But now, the agency has also denied these reports.

Meanwhile, NCB has left no stone unturned in probing the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s matter. The agency initially arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his former house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of the procurement of drugs. They are currently under judicial custody. Another person who is under NCB’s radar is Kshitij Prasad, who was earlier associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister organization of ’s Dharma Productions. The agency has arrested the producer and interrogated him in connection with the drugs angle.

Times of India

