Deepika Padukone’s comfy tracksuit is perfect for your next airport look, do not miss her orange trench coat

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released Pathaan . This film was special for many reasons and one of them was that it saw Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen after almost 4 years and that too in a hard-core action film. Along with Deepika and SRK, this film also starred John Abraham. Well, the film has broken several box-office records and we bet this is definitely a big reason to celebrate. Today, we saw the Piku star arriving in Mumbai with a big smile on her face as she walked out of the airport.

In the video, we can see Deepika Padukone looking classy as always. She opted for a comfy airport look. The actress chose to wear a green coloured sweater tee over same coloured tracks. She layered it with an orange-coloured stylish trench coat which looked fabulous and made her attire stand out. The actress left her hair open and completed her look with black sunglasses and white shoes. Her style and swag are indeed unmatchable.

Deepika Padukone on South Asian representation in Hollywood films

Recently, Deepika Padukone grabbed all the limelight when she spoke about South Asian representation in Hollywood films at an event. Talking about the kind of roles has rejected and the kind of roles she wishes to do in Hollywood, she said, “I think we have a long way to go when it comes to South Asian representation. So I think that’s what I am looking for. I am done for all of us- on behalf of all of us- being the Indian doctor in a movie or the Indian Taxi driver. I want to be a Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman and there’s no reason, and when I say I, I mean we. There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie. I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say- bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and worth our energy.”