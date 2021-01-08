Deepika Padukone's cuddly selfie is getting us revved up for the weekend already

Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram stories to drop her impromptu sans makeup selfie wherein she flaunted her natural beauty. Take a look.

The beautiful has been grabbing headlines of late for the obvious reasons. From ringing in the New Year with at Ranthambore to hosting a starry bash on her 35 birthday, the Padmaavat star has been in the news for her personal and professional life. In fact, on social media too, the stunner manages to leave us in awe of her. Deepika, who had deleted all her Instagram posts ahead of the New Year, has today treated her fans with a stunning selfie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Om Shanti Om star shared a sans makeup selfie during her AMA session. In the click, she looked lovely as she flaunted her natural beauty and sports no make-up look. One simply cannot miss her captivating looks and her expressive eyes in the picture that has left netizens swooning over it. The picture read as, “Okay… Let’s do this...” With her hair let open, Deepika is at her candid best in the photo.

Notably, the 35-year-old actress has recently hinted at collaborating with . Soon after the War star wished her on her birthday, Deepika was quick to take note of his sweet post and responded writing, “Thank You so much HR! (sic) Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!” Her “big celebration” is being considered as a hint for teaming with Hrithik for a film.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Deepika has many exciting and big-budget lineups. She will next be seen in Kabir Singh’s sports drama with Ranveer Singh. She also has Shakun Batra’s next project co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Also Read: Did Deepika Padukone hint at a new project with Hrithik Roshan with her 'big celebration' tweet?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

Share your comment ×