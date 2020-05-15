Deepika Padukone's current quarantine watch The Age of Innocence is a drama that must be on your list

Deepika Padukone shared her current watch as the romance drama titled, The Age of Innocence. The sultry siren is making sure to catch up on all the good films.

The Bollywood diva, shared her current watch as the romance drama titled, The Age of Innocence. The sultry siren is making sure to catch up on all the good films. This gives her fans and followers a good reason to make this film a must-watch on their list. The Chhapaak actress shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story. The fans are now very excited to catch up with this film and see what it has to offer to the audience members. Deepika Padukone has been sharing pictures of her daily activities amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The actress previously shared a picture of a piano, where is she states what would life be without music. The Chennai Express actress wrote that she was learning how to play songs on the piano. The monochrome won a million hearts and the fans were delighted to know that the gorgeous actress was learning the musical instrument. Deepika also made some mouth-watering food and shared some pictures of the dishes she made during the quarantine. The Bajirao Mastani actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in some interesting projects in the future. The news reports, state that the actress will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood flick The Intern. The Hollywood film originally featured, Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to seeing Deepika Padukone on the big screen.

