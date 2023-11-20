Deepika Padukone’s cute moment with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam; Ranveer Singh greets Suhana at WC final-WATCH

On Sunday, the World Cup 2023 final took place in Ahmedabad, and a number of celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others arrived to support Team India at the final. Now, in a video that is going viral on social media, we can see Deepika and Ranveer warmly greeting Shah Rukh and Gauri’s kids Suhana Khan and AbRam.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh warmly greet Shah Rukh Khan’s kids AbRam and Suhana Khan

A video that has been shared by Deepika Padukone's fan pages on X, shows the actress and Ranveer Singh conversing with Shanaya Kapoor first. As Shanaya headed up, Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan, and son AbRam Khan were seen heading toward Ranveer and Deepika to greet them.

Ranveer first kissed AbRam's forehead, and then went on to hug and greet Suhana. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone excitedly talked to AbRam, who was seen waving at her. Deepika then kissed AbRam's cheek, before she headed to talk to Suhana. Further, the video also shows Ranveer hugging Shah Rukh Khan during the match.

Check out the video below!

Deepika was seen wearing a Team India jersey with a pair of jeans, while Ranveer was also seen in an orange jersey. Suhana Khan wore a fitted navy blue crop top with baggy jeans, while Shah Rukh was seen in a white tee layered with a navy blue jacket.

Celebrities at India Vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer-Deepika, a number of celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Daggubati Venkatesh, Asha Bhosle were also present at the stadium to watch the World Cup 2023 final match.

While India lost to Australia by 6 wickets, many celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and others commended Team India for their stellar performance throughout the tournament.

Shah Rukh Khan applauds Team India

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today...but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket... bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

