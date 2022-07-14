Deepika Padukone's doppelganger shocks Internet, fans call her 'DP 2.0'; What do you think?

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. She started her career with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 and since then there is no looking back for her. With a career spanning more than a decade and a half, it is no doubt in saying that Deepika is reigning in the film industry. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Housefull, Chennai Express, Cocktail, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path-breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career.

Deepika is beautiful and gorgeous. However, Internet has found her lookalike and the resemblance is uncanny. Rijuta Ghosh Deb, a digital content creator bears the resemblance to the Bajirao Mastani actress and social media users quickly noticed it. Even some users also commented on Rijuta's photos to point out the resemblance. A user wrote, "Deepika Padukone 2.0". Another fan commented, "Lookalike Deepika". Similar comments flooded her social media account.

Check Rijuta Ghosh Deb's posts here:

Check fans' comments here:

Talking about Deepika Padukone's professional career, she was last seen in the direct-to-digital release Gehraiyaan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Next, the actress will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale.

ALSO READ: When Deepika Padukone revealed her approach towards newcomers: 'I don't want them to feel intimidated or...'