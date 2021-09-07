Deepika Padukone's embellished saree to Big B's spiritual moment, here's top 5 Lalbaugcha Raja moments

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and we all know what importance it holds in the hearts of people who worship Lord Ganesha. Well, Mumbai is a city where this festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show. The 11 days of the Ganapati festival are filled with joy, happiness, excitement, and much more. It is always fun to visit different Ganapati pandals that are situated in different parts of the city. Although, all the pandals are amazing, the one name that is considered to be the biggest is Lalbaugcha Raja. Many drop in this crowded pandal every year to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha which also includes our Bollywood celebrities.

From , Amitabh Bachchan to Jonas, many celebrities visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and their pictures go viral on social media. Today, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, we bring to you the top 5 moments of Lalbaugcha raja pandal.

Deepika Padukone in her heavy embellished saree at the pandal

In 2019, Deepika made quite a fashion statement with her heavy embellished golden saree that she wore as she went to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. In the picture, she can be seen looking all pretty and joining her hands in front of the Ganpati idol. She could also be seen touching the feet of the idol.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan unveiling the poster of Lalbaugcha Raja

In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan made their visit to the pandal on September 8. Big B wore a nice saffron-coloured Nehru jacket over his white kurta and Abhishek wore an orange coloured Nehru jacket. The father-son duo could be seen seeking the blessings of the lord.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ desi avatar at the pandal

PeeCee could be seen in the crowd trying to make her way near the pandal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. She wore a blue salwar kameez and covered her head with a dupatta.

Sanjay Dutt switches his spiritual mode on

Sanjay Dutt’s name too gets added to this list as he stands right below the Ganpati pandal and poses with a folded hands for the picture. The picture looks magical as the actor stands perfectly below the palms of the huge idol and it appears as if Bappa is blessing the actor directly.

Jackie Shroff in awe of Lord Ganesha at the pandal

The picture of Jackie standing in front of the huge Ganapati idol and looking up with wide eyes at Lord Ganesha is proof of the enormity of Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor’s expressions say it all.

