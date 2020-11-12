Deepika Padukone's ex manager Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea adjourned to November 23

As per ANI, Deepika Padukone's ex manager Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea has been adjourned to November 23.

's ex manager Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea has been adjourned to November 23. Confirming the same, ANI tweeted, “Anticipatory bail plea of Karishma Prakash, former manager of actor Deepika Padukone adjourned to November 23 by Special NDPS court.” Karishma, who has been booked for procurement and possession of banned drugs, has been appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) since last week for questioning. On Tuesday, she was called in at the agency’s South Mumbai office for another round of questioning.

A few days ago, Karishma Prakash's house was raided and the NCB allegedly seized some contraband substances from her residence. Karishma has been under the NCB radar in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities. As per media reports, the NCB had earlier stated to the court that they will not take any "coercive" action such as an arrest against Karishma Prakash. The special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande reportedly said that Karishma Prakash has to be present before the NCB for questioning.

It is being said that NCB had summoned Karishma Prakash on October 28 after the agency allegedly made a seizure 1.7 gm of hashish and three bottles of CBD oil during its search at her home. The Narcotics Control Bureau had stated that Karishma Prakash's name came up during the questioning of a drug peddler post his arrest. Besides, Karishma, several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and have been questioned by the anti-drug agency.

Read Also: Deepika Padukone's ex manager Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea adjourned till November 10

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×