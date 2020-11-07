Deepika Padukone's ex manager Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea adjourned till November 10

A news report by ANI, states that Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash had applied for an anticipatory bail in special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

's ex manager Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea has reportedly been adjourned till 10th November. A news report by ANI, states that Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash had applied for an anticipatory bail in special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. The news reports further go on to add that Karishma Prakash's lawyer further added that she will cooperate with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in their probe. The news reports further state that Deepika Padukone's ex manager Karishma Prakash was questioned by the agency multiple times in the week.

As per media reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau has stated to the court that they will not take any "coercive" action such as an arrest against Karishma Prakash. The special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande reportedly said that Karishma Prakash has to be present before the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning. As per the media reports, NCB had summoned Karishma Prakash on October 28 after the agency allegedly made a seizure 1.7 gm of hashish and three bottles of CBD oil during its search at Prakash's home. The Narcotics Control Bureau had stated that Karishma Prakash's name came up during the questioning of a drug peddler post his arrest.

The NCB previously arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and alleged drug peddlers named Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar among others. Actress Rhea Chakraborty was given bail by Bombay High Court on October 7, as per news reports.

