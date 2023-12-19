Deepika Padukone's EXCITED reaction to Ranveer Singh's Madame Tussauds wax figures is wife goals
Deepika Padukone being a doting wife yet again stole all the limelight as she reacted on husband Ranveer Singh getting two wax figures at Madame Tussaud's Museum in London.Check out her comment!
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. The two remain the biggest cheerleaders in one another’s achievements and constant pillars of strength. Now, it was just yesterday that the Singham Again star shared an Instagram post as he unveiled his two wax statues at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum in London. Several congratulatory messages were also showered on the post shared by the actor. However, his doting wife Deepika Padukone’s reaction again stole all the limelight.
Deepika Padukone has cutesy reaction to Ranveer Singh's wax figures at Madame Tussaud's
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh got two wax figures at London’s Madame Tussauds’s Museum. While making the official announcement on his Instagram, the actor penned a heart-warming note with a carousel of pictures. While the post was flooded with fans and followers expressing their happiness and excitement on the same, Deepika Padukone’s comment stood out from the rest.
While reacting to the post, DP wrote, “Now I get 3 of you!?! (accompanied by red-heart emojis).
Take a look:
While sharing the joyous post, Ranveer captioned it, “Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there.”
He further continues writing in the caption, “Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment.”
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front
Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next big release with Hrithik Roshan, Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial action entertainer is already generating immense buzz on social media. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others in pivotal roles.
The long-awaited film will hit the theaters next year on Republic Day’s eve, i.e. January 25.
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the shoot for his next, Singham Again, directed by hit-maker Rohit Shetty.
ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Rohit Shetty reveals how Ajay Devgn-Salman Khan react to success; duo discusses Ranveer Singh’s energy
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’