Deepika Padukone's EXCITED reaction to Ranveer Singh's Madame Tussauds wax figures is wife goals

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. The two remain the biggest cheerleaders in one another’s achievements and constant pillars of strength. Now, it was just yesterday that the Singham Again star shared an Instagram post as he unveiled his two wax statues at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum in London. Several congratulatory messages were also showered on the post shared by the actor. However, his doting wife Deepika Padukone’s reaction again stole all the limelight.

Deepika Padukone has cutesy reaction to Ranveer Singh's wax figures at Madame Tussaud's

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh got two wax figures at London’s Madame Tussauds’s Museum. While making the official announcement on his Instagram, the actor penned a heart-warming note with a carousel of pictures. While the post was flooded with fans and followers expressing their happiness and excitement on the same, Deepika Padukone’s comment stood out from the rest.

While reacting to the post, DP wrote, “Now I get 3 of you!?! (accompanied by red-heart emojis).

While sharing the joyous post, Ranveer captioned it, “Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there.”

He further continues writing in the caption, “Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next big release with Hrithik Roshan, Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial action entertainer is already generating immense buzz on social media. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others in pivotal roles.

The long-awaited film will hit the theaters next year on Republic Day’s eve, i.e. January 25.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the shoot for his next, Singham Again, directed by hit-maker Rohit Shetty.

