Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone 'doing well' and is back home after Covid 19 scare

Prakash Padukone was admitted as a precautionary measure as his fever wouldn't subside. However, he has now recovered and returned home over the weekend.

Almost more than a week after 's father Prakash Padukone was hospitalised after testing Covid 19 positive in Bengaluru, the former badmintion champion is now back home and recuperating. He was admitted as a precautionary measure as his fever wouldn't subside. However, he has now recovered and returned home over the weekend, reported ETimes.

A family friend revealed to the portal that apart from Prakash Padukone, rest of the family is also recovering. "He was out on Saturday. He is at home and doing well. His family is all well too," Prakash Padukone's close friend and the director of his academy U Vimal Kumar told Hindustan Times in Bengaluru.

The 65-year-old former badminton star was admitted on May 1. Apart from him, Deepika's mum Ujjala and younger sister Anisha also had tested positive. Deepika, herself, had tested positive for Covid. However, there is no clarity on whether the women have been tested negative so far.

Earlier, Vimal Kumar, had informed PTI, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days.”

