Deepika Padukone’s firm buys apartment worth Rs 17.8 crore near Ranveer Singh's mom's Bandra house? Here’s what we know

Deepika Padukone welcomed a baby girl on September 8, 2024, with Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the firm owned by the actress has purchased a new apartment worth Rs. 17.78 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area.

According to a report published in News 18 Showsha, KA Enterprises LLP, a firm owned by Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone, has recently purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West area. The property is located in the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, near the iconic Bandstand.

The report further suggests that the investment was made for Rs. 17.78 crore, as per the documents accessed by Square Yards. Furthermore, the newly purchased apartment spans 171.47 square meters (nearly 1,846 square feet) and comes with a designated car parking space.

The deal was finalized by paying a stamp duty of nearly Rs. 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Notably, a related transaction is associated with the actress’ mother-in-law and Ranveer Singh’s mother, Anju Bhavnani. It has been stated that an adjacent apartment in September itself has been acquired for Rs 19.13 crore.

This property has a carpet area of 1,822.45 square feet (about 169 square meters) and includes one car parking space. The stamp duty was Rs 95.68 lakh, and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 was paid for the deal.

Furthermore, according to Zapkey.com, Ranveer Singh's company RS Filmcraft (OPC) Pvt Ltd and Oh Five Oh Talent LLP leased the apartment next door from his mother on September 5, 2024. The rent for the apartment has been decided at Rs. 8.20 lakh per month for the first 33 months, which will be increased by 15 percent to Rs 9.43 lakh for the remaining 22 months.

The agreement included a security deposit of Rs. 73.8 lakh and a stamp duty of Rs 1.29 lakh. It has a tenure of 55 months. According to the leave and license agreement, Ranveer’s sister, Ritika, and her husband, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, are the authorized signatories.

According to Square Yards, celebrities like Aamir Khan, Tripti Dimri, K.L. Rahul, and Athiya Shetty have also purchased properties in the same area.

All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from News 18 Showsha, Zapkey.com, and Square Yards. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.

