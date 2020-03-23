Deepika Padukone's heartfelt note for father Prakash Padukone proves she is one proud daughter

Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note for father Prakash Padukone on winning the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena 40 years ago.

, who is the daughter of the badminton player Prakash Padukone shares a great bond with him. For the uninitiated, Prakash Padukone was ranked World No. 1 in 1980; the same year he became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. He was also awarded the Arjuna award in 1972 and the Padma Shri in 1982 by the Government of India. Recently, a journalist named Clayton J Murzello shared a throwback picture of Deepika's father Prakash Padukone holding the shining cup in his hand.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "40 years ago on this day Prakash Padukone won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena. I’m sure @deepikapadukone would love to read this eye witness account by Shirish Nadkarni in @mid_day." Being a proud daughter Deepika penned a heartfelt note on this tweet. She wrote, "Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don’t make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you! (Red heart)"

Now that indeed is a proud moment for every daughter, right? Meanwhile, Deepika has resorted to self-isolation since the Coronavirus outbreak in India and is enjoying the quarantine period with hubby and actor . On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. The actress was to be seen playing a cameo in Ranveer's upcoming sports-themed movie. She will also be seen in the remake of The Intern, with , and Shakun Bhatra's next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie also stars Ananya Panday in a vital role.

Check out Deepika Padukone's tweet here:

Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don’t make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!https://t.co/GjMV7lpd59 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 23, 2020

