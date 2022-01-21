Deepika Padukone's hot red look for Gehraiyaan trailer launch sets Twitter on fire; Fans are obsessed

Did you check out goddess Deepika Padukone’s flaming red look for her recent virtual Gehraiyaan trailer launch? If you didn’t, you are in for a marvellous surprise. The Piku actress looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous and her fans were awestruck with her attire. As soon as the event started, Deepika’s fans poured in compliments for the beauty and that even got her trending on twitter. Here are some of the reactions for her hot red attire that we found on Twitter. Spoiler alert: You’re going to see the word ‘gorgeous’ way too many times!

Deepika's admirers went crazy over her new bold red outfit for the trailer premiere event of her next flick ‘Gehraiyaan'. Deepika looked fierce in a key-hole halter leather dress by Milo Maria, mirroring her feisty character Alisha. Twitter went absolutely crazy with fans’ compliments and reactions for her look. While some fans fell in love with her character Alisha, others just couldn’t get over her stunning look commenting, ‘OMG! LOOK AT HER, SO FREAKING GORGEOUS’. Many fans wished to see the whole outfit because they just couldn’t get enough of it.

Check fans’ reactions:

Gehraiyaan’s trailer release went down as a massive hit amongst the fans. Admirers couldn’t stop gushing about Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s chemistry, Ananya Panday’s stellar acting skills, the background music and so much more. The film was formerly scheduled to be released in January 2022. However, now you can catch Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video where it will start streaming from February 11th. Dhariya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur also play key roles in the film apart from Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya.

Also Read: Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant, Ananya bring to life riveting tale of friendship, love & lies