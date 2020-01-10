Deepika Padukone's JNU visit criticised by Smriti Irani; Says She made her political affiliation known in 2011

As Deepika Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday evening and sided with the students, Smriti Irani questions her political affiliation.

As visited JNU on Tuesday evening in order to extend support to the students of the university who were attacked in the masked mob violence, the actress became the subject of criticism, first, on social media and now by the Union Minister Smriti Irani. The BJP leader makes a reference to Deepika Padukone's old interview where she is seen backing Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister and states that the actress had made her political affiliation known in 2011 when she sided with Congress.

At an event organised by The New Indian Express in Chennai, Smriti Irani censured Deepika for standing next to people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed. She further said that she cannot deny the actress the right to associate with people who beat up girls but wishes to know what her political affiliation is. A picture that showed Deepika Padukone stand next to Aishe Ghosh, the student leader who got injured in the mob attack that happened on Sunday, received severe backlash not just from Smriti Irani but other social media users.

While Smriti Irani was the first BJP leader to slam Deepika Padukone, another leader Tajinder Bagga urged the netizens to boycott her film Chhapaak. Meanwhile, Deepika's film Chhapaak hit the screens today on January 10. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film follows the story of Malti, an acid attack survivor and shows her journey from trauma to triumph. Besides Deepika Padukone playing the protagonist, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

