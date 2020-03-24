Deepika Padukone's latest episode of productivity in the time of COVID 19 is a mix of fitness and food; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone has been constantly sharing updates from her home as everyone is staying home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, and here's a new episode from her season called productivity in the times of COVID 19.

The Coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to stay back at home and while there is no denying the fact that these are tough times to deal with, everyone has been advised to do their bit in order to stay safe and healthy. The COVID 19 poses a grave threat to the lives of many and if not contained right now, it is going to lead to a situation which is worse than right now. However, amidst all of this, the only saving grace is the fact that people are taking to social media to share photos and videos of what are they up to, which often motivates others, and other times, entertains them.

Chhapaak actress has been one such celebrity who has been sharing a lot of photos and videos of what is up with her at a time when she is quarantined at home just like all of us. The actress has started a series of photos and videos which she calls Productivity in the time of COVID 19, and after having cleaned her wardrobe, indulged in some self-care, the current focus seems to be on staying fit. Last, the actress shared photos of juices and fruits, and today, it seems to be work out time. However, there is more to her workout as she also treated herself with some chocolate.

On the work front, the actress had kickstarted the shooting for Shakun Batra film, however, the Coronavirus outbreak ahs brought the entire industry to a halt and so, the actress is staying home along with her husband and also, making the most of it.

