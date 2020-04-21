Deepika Padukone's lockdown schedule includes gardening and spending time with her plants; See Pics

As part of her lockdown series pictures, Deepika Padukone revealed that she is busy spending time with her plants and flowers.

is back with her lockdown season episodes as she took to Instagram to share a couple of photos. As part of her lockdown series pictures, Deepika revealed that she is busy spending time with her plants and flowers. The actress' fascination for flowers is well known as she often just shares a series of photos of flowers. Among many other activities, Deepika's lockdown schedule includes gardening. The recent photos shared by her shows one of her potted flowers in full bloom.

While one picture is of a fresh and dainty white flower, the other picture is supposedly of a Rubber Fig plant clicked against the backdrop of a clear blue sky. Deepika posted the two photos and captioned it, "Season 1:Episode 9 #bloom #garden #nurture." Check out the photos below:

While this was 'episode 9' of Deepika's lockdown, in episode 8 the actress cooked up a storm as she cooked multiple dishes for her and husband . From baking a cake to some good ol' chicken curry, Deepika made her fans go gaga. Ranveer, on the other hand, was the happiest as he shared some BTS shots. Check out Deepika's cooking tales below:

Deepika and Ranveer have made sure to do their bit and contribute to the PM-Cares Fund amid these trying times due to the deadly coronavirus. The Chhapaak actress also announced that she will be collaborating with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General to discuss the importance of mental health amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

