  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone's manager asks for exemption from NCB probe till September 25 owing to ill health

Deepika Padukone and her manager reportedly came under NCB's scanner after their names popped up in Jaya Saha's alleged drug chats. Read on for further details.
22158 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash is currently under NCB's scannerDeepika Padukone's manager asks for exemption from NCB probe till September 25 owing to ill health
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case witnessed a possible drug angle a few weeks back, and now, things have turned serious after the latest findings by the NCB. The agency has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Meanwhile, talent manager Jaya Saha has also been summoned after her alleged drug chats were leaked. Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash have now come under NCB’s scanner after their reported mentions in the chats.

That has happened after Deepika and Karishma’s names emerged in Jaya Saha’s alleged drug chats with the initials ‘D’ and ‘K.’ Now, the latest that we know is that NCB has summoned Karishma Prakash for interrogating her in connection with the same. However, as per a report by ANI, the celebrity manager has sought exemption from the agency’s probe on account of ill health till 25th September 2020. Talking about Deepika Padukone, the actress is currently in Goa for her film’s shoot.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, and the rest of the accused individuals’ judicial custody have been extended to October 6. The actress has reportedly named many Bollywood celebs who allegedly take drugs during her interrogation by the NCB. Among the names that have come to the forefront are Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, and Shraddha Kapoor. Reports also suggest that these celebs will be summoned by the agency soon in connection with the drug angle. As for Deepika Padukone, she is yet to comment on the entire matter.

Also Read: PHOTOS: When Deepika Padukone was snapped leaving Koko in Mumbai as October 2017 drug chats surface

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Understand the drug angle but how s all of ths anyway related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case...its almost like these are tactics to take away from the main story.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

They are clearly trying to temper with evidences and will go to detox clinic. Don’t let these druggies go. NCB don’t let them go easily!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement