Deepika Padukone's manager asks for exemption from NCB probe till September 25 owing to ill health

Deepika Padukone and her manager reportedly came under NCB's scanner after their names popped up in Jaya Saha's alleged drug chats. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case witnessed a possible drug angle a few weeks back, and now, things have turned serious after the latest findings by the NCB. The agency has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Meanwhile, talent manager Jaya Saha has also been summoned after her alleged drug chats were leaked. and her manager Karishma Prakash have now come under NCB’s scanner after their reported mentions in the chats.

That has happened after Deepika and Karishma’s names emerged in Jaya Saha’s alleged drug chats with the initials ‘D’ and ‘K.’ Now, the latest that we know is that NCB has summoned Karishma Prakash for interrogating her in connection with the same. However, as per a report by ANI, the celebrity manager has sought exemption from the agency’s probe on account of ill health till 25th September 2020. Talking about Deepika Padukone, the actress is currently in Goa for her film’s shoot.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, and the rest of the accused individuals’ judicial custody have been extended to October 6. The actress has reportedly named many Bollywood celebs who allegedly take drugs during her interrogation by the NCB. Among the names that have come to the forefront are Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, and . Reports also suggest that these celebs will be summoned by the agency soon in connection with the drug angle. As for Deepika Padukone, she is yet to comment on the entire matter.

Credits :ANI

