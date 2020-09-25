  1. Home
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash quizzed on WhatsApp group with actress & Jaya Saha: Report

According to a news report by Times Now, the Narcotics Control Bureau questioned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash about an alleged WhatsApp group which has Deepika Padukone, Karishma Prakash and Jaya Saha as group admins.
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash quizzed on WhatsApp group with actress & Jaya Saha: Report
As per a news report by Times Now, the Narcotics Control Bureau questioned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash about an alleged WhatsApp group. This particular WhatsApp group has actress Deepika Padukone, Karishma Prakash and Jaya Saha as group admins. The news report stated that the NCB has quizzed  Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash about the drug chat in that WhatsApp group. A news report by Republic TV also states how, Karishma Prakash  was questioned about the  drug payments which were allegedly done by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in the year 2017. 

The news report by Republic TV fruther go on to add that, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also questioned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash about the chats that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha. The previous news reports in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case stated that actress Rhea Chakraborty had revealed the names of Bollywood actresses, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan. But, later on, news came to light that Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Manshinde stated that his client did not give out any names from the Bollywood industry during her interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau. 

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai after receiving the summons from the NCB. The southern  actress Rakul Preet Singh also arrived in the city after receiving the summons from the NCB. The news reports state that Karishma Prakash was quizzed about the alleged drug chat between Jaya Saha and Deepika Padukone.

(ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh requests NCB to let him be present with Deepika Padukone, cites anxiety as reason: Report)

Credits :Times Now, Republic TV, viral bhayani

