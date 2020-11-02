  1. Home
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash resigns from her position at KWAN talent management agency: Report

A few days ago, the NCB once again issued a summon to Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash in connection with the drug probe. She is said to be untraceable.
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has grabbed the headlines for the past few days for all the wrong reasons. After being interrogated in connection with the drugs probe, the NCB has reportedly summoned her once again after drugs were seized from her residence. Now, according to the latest reports, she has resigned from KWAN Talent Management Company. Yes, you heard it right. She is said to have resigned from her position on October 21, 2020, confirms a source in reports.

The same source tells TOI that Karishma Prakash is no longer an employee of the agency. Moreover, she was earlier associated with celebs like Deepika Padukone and others as an employee of KWAN. So, it is said that those associations will also be severed now post her resignation. Meanwhile, further reports suggest that she has been evading multiple summons issued by the NCB. As mentioned earlier, the agency had already questioned her earlier including talent manager Jaya Saha and others.

Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash’s names surfaced after the recovery of WhatsApp chats in which they were reportedly talking about banned substances. Both of them were served summons thereafter and Deepika left her movie shoot halfway in Goa for the same. The names of many other celebs came to the forefront amidst NCB’s probe of Bollywood’s drug nexus. In fact, the agency also arrested late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for procuring drugs. Apart from the actress, her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda, and staffer Dipesh Sawant were also arrested. 

Times of India

