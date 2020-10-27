  1. Home
Deepika Padukone's manager summoned by NCB again after drugs recovered in her home; Reportedly 'untraceable'

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau again. The talent manager comes under the spotlight after drugs were recovered from her Mumbai home.
5909 reads Mumbai
Narcotics Control Bureau has put the spotlight on Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash yet again. The talent manager, who was summoned in the past for a round of questioning, has been summoned yet again. According to NDTV, the Bureau has summoned Karishma after drugs were recovered from her home in Mumbai on Tuesday. As per the publication, and at the time of reporting, the manager is said to be "untraceable" The NCB has pasted the notice on her house door. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Credits :NDTV

