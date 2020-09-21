  1. Home
Deepika Padukone's manager summoned by NCB in connection with drug nexus: Report

The NCB is constantly probing into the drug angle after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest. Now, the agency has decided to summon a few people in connection with the same.
62042 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 09:58 pm
Deepika Padukone's manager summoned by NCB in connection with drug nexus: Report
The NCB has left no stone unturned in probing into the drug angle in the past few weeks. The agency stepped in after the recovery of Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats that pointed towards a possible drug conspiracy. Within a few weeks, they arrested Rhea and her brother Showik for procuring drugs. Not only that, but Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant were also arrested in connection with the same. All of them are reportedly under judicial custody.  

The agency once again interrogated talent manager Jaya Saha on Monday. This is regarding her WhatsApp conversations with Bollywood celebs that reportedly were about drugs and other banned substances. The NCB is reportedly looking into Jaya Saha’s chat history to summon people in connection with the drug angle. Now, the latest that we know is that the agency has reportedly summoned Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash. Yes, that’s right. According to reports, Prakash works with the same talent agency that came under ED’s scanner in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. 

