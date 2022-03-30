Deepika Padukone's million dollar smile is unmissable as she poses with Kat Graham at Time100 Impact Award.

Deepika Padukone turned global attention on her as the actress arrived in Dubai to attend the recently-held Time100 Impact Award. The actress was being felicitated for her work in the mental health space and using her power and position to bring about a change in the society. By Deepika's side, was husband Ranveer Singh. While the awards evening was an eventful one for the actress, she also met and interacted with several other awardees.

Thanks to social media, we stumbled upon one such meet and greet that Deepika had with actress Kat Graham. Taking to Twitter, Kat shared a stunning selfie with Deepika and the duo were simply radiating. The Padmavat actres' drop dead gorgeous saree look added the perfect amount of bling to the happy photo.

Sharing the photos, Kat captioned it, "What an incredible honor to be a part of the @TIME 100 Impact Awards this week in Dubai to celebrate change makers who leverage their influence for the greater good. #TIME100."

Take a look at Deepika and Kat Graham's picture:

For the TIME100 Impact Award, Deepika Padukone indulged in a saree by one of her favourite designers. The actress wore a wore a stunning Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation again. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika looked gorgeous as her sparkling number was smeared with a medley of silver and gold sequin which put out pretty floral embroidery.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika also shared a bunch of polaroids from her time in Dubai. Click the link below to check it out.

