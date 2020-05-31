Deepika Padukone's Naina or Ranbir Kapoor's Bunny, the Yeh Jawaana Hai Deewani character your love more? VOTE

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has clocked in 7 long years today and we, still have a difficult time in picking our favourite in between Naina and Bunny, but can you? Vote now and drop your comments below.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a film that is about so many emotions, and while the movie is a fine tale of more than just friendship, what it also showcases are the journeys of 4 totally different people but these people go on to become the best of friends. The movie features , , Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles and while every character is special, Deepika's Naina and Ranbir's Bunny are two characters that have won our heart and how.

None the less, they both denote two completely different ideologies and while they do make for a perfect duo, they are also super amazing individuals. Naina stands for everything independent, an ambivert, a strong woman, but also someone who is a little romantic at heart but also mature enough to understand the idea of letting go. Meanwhile, Bunny aka Kabir wants to live life King size and while he doesn't wish to be stopped, he doesn't mind taking a detour, and that is what makes a huge difference.

None the less, both Bunny and Naina are two opposite people in many ways and so, when they are brought together in the same frame, there seems to be so little to not like about them because they complete each other. However, when you look at them as individuals, one tends to like one more than the other because who they are and what they stand for feels so much more relatable. And today, as the movie clocks in 7 years, we thought we would like an insight into it.

So, take your pick between the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani characters and drop your comments below while you vote here:

ALSO READ: 7 Years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 7 things about Naina that make her 'Full Hindi Film Hero' in Bunny’s life

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×