Deepika Padukone's name emerges as 'D' in drug chats; Actress allegedly asked for hash from 'K'

The NCB is likely to summon Deepika Padukone and her manager in connection with the drug angle. Read on for further details.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 10:44 pm
In a shocking state of events, Deepika Padukone is likely to be summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug angle. If media reports are to be believed, not only the actress but also her manager has been summoned by the agency. Moreover, a few WhatsApp chats have been recovered in which Deepika’s name has come up with the initials that start with ‘D.’ She reportedly asked for hash and other banned substances from another person named ‘K.’  

All of this has emerged after the recovery of talent manager Jaya Saha’s alleged WhatsApp chats with a few Bollywood biggies including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. And now, two more names have come up which are ‘D’ and ‘K.’ ‘D’ who is allegedly Deepika asks for hash from an individual named ‘K.’ These conversations date back to 2017. It is during the same conversation in which the latter tells ‘D’ that she is at her house and that she can get the same from someone named Amit. 

After that, ‘D’ clarifies that what she wants is hash and not weed. Both ‘D’ and ‘K’ also discuss the place where they were reportedly going to meet. Now, as per a report by Republic, the Chhapaak actress is likely to issue a statement in connection with the same. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut takes a sly dig at Deepika Padukone after her alleged involvement in the drug angle. She has talked about the same in one of her latest tweets in which she has tagged the former. 
 

Credits :Republic

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

GREAT NEWS

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Im so happy. This is great news. Despo coke head Depression Padukone.

