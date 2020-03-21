Deepika Padukone's new episode of Productivity during COVID 19 crisis makes Varun Dhawan ask a funny question

Deepika Padukone took to social media to share another update from her productive days due to isolation amidst COVID 19 outbreak and well, it has our attention for more than one reason.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone taking extra care and precautions in order to stay safe and healthy. One of the major precautions to stay safe from COVID 19 is by staying home and not head out and therefore, avoid any kind of physical contact with anyone and therefore, prevent the spread of COVID 19. Celebrities have been constantly giving out messages urging fans to be safe and well, tops this list of spreading awareness.

Deepika has always been someone to be super active on social media but now, the actress has kickstarted a series of photos that go by the caption of 'Productivity in time of COVID 19' and after cleaning her wardrobe, indulging in some self-care, and now, she has taken to healthy living with fruits and juices. The actress shared photos on social media and while we have definitely taken notice of it, 's comment saying 'Why u always in a night suit?'

Check out Deepika Padukone's post and Varun Dhawan's comment right here:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and though the movie did not do very well at the box office, it did garner quite the positive traction. The actress will also be seen in the remake of Hollywood film The Intern, Shakun Batra's film, and of course, Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view.

Credits :Instagram

