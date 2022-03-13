Deepika Padukone's no filter selfie from Pathaan shoot in Spain will leave you 'focusing' on her

Deepika Padukone is a diva who always manages to grab all the limelight. Recently, she had left for Spain along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham to shoot for their upcoming action film Pathaan. The actress even though is caught up with her shooting schedule, seems to have taken out some time to post her pictures from Spain and get the audience excited for the film. Today, she took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of her looking stunning as always.

The picture appears to be a dark one that is clicked against the light. In the picture, Deepika has left her short hair open and appears to be travelling in a car as she has leaned her head against the window. With whatever is visible, you would notice that she is wearing a black tee and is giving an intense expression as she is posing for the camera. Sharing this picture, Deepika wrote, “In Focus…no filter needed”. The moment she posted this picture, fans started showering love on her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently outshined with her performance in Gehraiyaan. The film was praised by many and DP was appreciated for her performance. Gehraiyaan also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.

Apart from Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which will release on January 25 next year, Deepika also has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Recently, the motion poster of the film was out that caught a lot of attention and created hype amongst fans.

