Deepika Padukone's orange gown look for Cannes has hubby Ranveer Singh 'drooling' over her
Deepika Padukone has been acing the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival with her gorgeous looks everyday.
Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and has been bestowing us with her gorgeous looks every day. However, the actress on Wednesday stunned everyone yet again as she walked on the red carpet in an orange one-sleeved gown. The ‘Piku’ actress also shared a few pictures of the look on her Instagram account and guess what, Ranveer Singh can’t keep calm. He commented: ‘’This is everything,’’ and dropped with kiss eyes emoji and heart emoticon. Neha Dhupia also called her "stunning" in the comments section.
Have a look at her post:
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie ‘Pathaan’. Helmed by War director Sidharth Anand, the movie will also star John Abraham as the lead antagonist. ‘Pathaan’ will mark Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth collaboration after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’, and ‘Happy New Year’. Padukone made her Bollywood debut with SRK in ‘Om Shanti Om’.
On the other hand, Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in ‘Fighter’ which will be releasing in September 2023. Apart from this, Deepika has Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ in her kitty in which she will be starring against Prabhas. She will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.