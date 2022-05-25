Deepika Padukone's orange gown look for Cannes has hubby Ranveer Singh 'drooling' over her

Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and has been bestowing us with her gorgeous looks every day. However, the actress on Wednesday stunned everyone yet again as she walked on the red carpet in an orange one-sleeved gown. The ‘Piku’ actress also shared a few pictures of the look on her Instagram account and guess what, Ranveer Singh can’t keep calm. He commented: ‘’This is everything,’’ and dropped with kiss eyes emoji and heart emoticon. Neha Dhupia also called her "stunning" in the comments section.

Recently, Ranveer Singh had flown to the French Riviera to meet wife Deepika . Soon, the pictures of the couple posing together with Deepika’s fellow jury members Rebecca Hall and Asghar Farhadi went viral on social media. However, after spending some quality time with wife Deepika, Ranveer flew back and was papped at the Mumbai airport as he returned from the Cannes Film Festival. He was seen twinning with Deepika as he sported an all-orange athleisure wear, which include a sweatshirt and a pair of joggers. He completed his look with a white bucket cap, a pair of sunglasses and a pair of sneakers.

Have a look at her post:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie ‘Pathaan’. Helmed by War director Sidharth Anand, the movie will also star John Abraham as the lead antagonist. ‘Pathaan’ will mark Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth collaboration after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’, and ‘Happy New Year’. Padukone made her Bollywood debut with SRK in ‘Om Shanti Om’.

On the other hand, Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in ‘Fighter’ which will be releasing in September 2023. Apart from this, Deepika has Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ in her kitty in which she will be starring against Prabhas. She will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.