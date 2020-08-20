Deepika Padukone's 'Repeat After Me' posts face massive backlash as netizens slam depression angle

While Kangana Ranaut has taken potshots at Deepika Padukone, on the other side are netizens who have been slamming her 'Repeat After Me' posts.

There is no doubt that has been a mental health champion and spoken about her battle with depression publicly. However, the actress is finding herself in troubled waters. Turns out, Deepika's posts right after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has landed her right in the midst of a controversy. While has taken potshots at her, on the other side are netizens who have been slamming her 'Repeat After Me' posts.

For the unversed, after Sushant's alleged suicide, Deepika had urged her fans and followers to open up about mental health and reach out if the need arises. While doing so, Deepika's every post began with 'Repeat After Me'. A hashtag of the same name began trending on Twitter on Thrusday and many expressed their disappointment and anger.

One tweet read, "Self proclaimed mental health expert #Deepika tried very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation to conclude and she is hiding now Bollywood is full of fake people

#RepeatAfterMe #depression." While another tweet read, "#RepeatAfterMe Repeat After Me: Deepika wanted to divert our attention from a murder to depression suicide. BUT OF COURSE it was a influentional MAFIA."

Take a look at some of the reactions to Deepika Padukone's posts on mental health below:

#RepeatAfterMe

Repeat After Me:

Deepika wanted to divert our attention from a murder to depression suicide.

BUT OF COURSE it was a influentional MAFIA. pic.twitter.com/VOmSU3rGWY — Neha Renavikar (@NeHaReNaViKaR) August 20, 2020

Self proclaimed mental health expert #Deepika tried very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation to conclude and she is hiding now Bollywood is full of fake people #RepeatAfterMe #depression — Bharat Arya (@silentsailor2) August 19, 2020

Deepika Padukone is the brand ambassador of depression. of anxiety.Sushant Singh Rajput had none of them.Oh you can also use Shaheen Bhatt's image her dad Mahesh Bhatt says that she was also a depression patient #ShameOnEktaKapoor #BoycottBalajiFilms — Arpita Mukherjee (@ArpitaM62108956) August 18, 2020

Repeat After Me.. "Depression is exactly opposite of whatever Deepika Padukone describes..!!"#RheaChakraborthy — Ujjwal Thakur (@ashutosh5897_v) August 19, 2020

Someone dies in mysterious circumstances.

Deepika's social accounts be like " Depression Depression Depression" #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/7Q0rhhhmsL — Nivedita (@Niveditaaah) August 19, 2020

They are brand ambassadors of depression theory Mahesh Bhatt and Deepika Padukone . Their only motive is to demoralise everyone , now trying fold the SSR's case into depression suicide theory . They need to b boycotted 4 their shameless act . #ResignParambirSingh pic.twitter.com/OXYPzDjV0O — Yadav Abhi (@Abhishe33873816) August 20, 2020

#RepeatAfterMe

She can fight for George Floyd but c can't for SSR

She can go to JNU but not in SSR's FUNERAL

She can do drug parties @karanjohar

House but she can not go 2 meet SSR FAMILY

She can wish b'day of tapse pannu

But she can not demand justice4SSR pic.twitter.com/BMkF6U6HE0 — Karunakar #JUSTICEFORSUSHANT (@Karunakarjhaji) August 20, 2020

On Wednesday, even Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at the actress and tweeted in Hindi saying, "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice."

Do you think this criticism against Deepika Padukone is justified? Comment below and let us know.

