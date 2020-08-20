Deepika Padukone's 'Repeat After Me' posts face massive backlash as netizens slam depression angle
There is no doubt that Deepika Padukone has been a mental health champion and spoken about her battle with depression publicly. However, the actress is finding herself in troubled waters. Turns out, Deepika's posts right after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has landed her right in the midst of a controversy. While Kangana Ranaut has taken potshots at her, on the other side are netizens who have been slamming her 'Repeat After Me' posts.
For the unversed, after Sushant's alleged suicide, Deepika had urged her fans and followers to open up about mental health and reach out if the need arises. While doing so, Deepika's every post began with 'Repeat After Me'. A hashtag of the same name began trending on Twitter on Thrusday and many expressed their disappointment and anger.
One tweet read, "Self proclaimed mental health expert #Deepika tried very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation to conclude and she is hiding now Bollywood is full of fake people
#RepeatAfterMe #depression." While another tweet read, "#RepeatAfterMe Repeat After Me: Deepika wanted to divert our attention from a murder to depression suicide. BUT OF COURSE it was a influentional MAFIA."
Take a look at some of the reactions to Deepika Padukone's posts on mental health below:
#RepeatAfterMe
Repeat After Me:
Deepika wanted to divert our attention from a murder to depression suicide.
BUT OF COURSE it was a influentional MAFIA. pic.twitter.com/VOmSU3rGWY
— Neha Renavikar (@NeHaReNaViKaR) August 20, 2020
Self proclaimed mental health expert #Deepika tried very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation to conclude and she is hiding now Bollywood is full of fake people #RepeatAfterMe #depression
— Bharat Arya (@silentsailor2) August 19, 2020
Deepika Padukone is the brand ambassador of depression.Anushka Sharma of anxiety.Sushant Singh Rajput had none of them.Oh you can also use Shaheen Bhatt's image her dad Mahesh Bhatt says that she was also a depression patient #ShameOnEktaKapoor #BoycottBalajiFilms
— Arpita Mukherjee (@ArpitaM62108956) August 18, 2020
Repeat After Me..
"Depression is exactly opposite of whatever Deepika Padukone describes..!!"#RheaChakraborthy
— Ujjwal Thakur (@ashutosh5897_v) August 19, 2020
Someone dies in mysterious circumstances.
Deepika's social accounts be like " Depression Depression Depression" #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/7Q0rhhhmsL
— Nivedita (@Niveditaaah) August 19, 2020
They are brand ambassadors of depression theory Mahesh Bhatt and Deepika Padukone . Their only motive is to demoralise everyone , now trying fold the SSR's case into depression suicide theory . They need to b boycotted 4 their shameless act . #ResignParambirSingh pic.twitter.com/OXYPzDjV0O
— Yadav Abhi (@Abhishe33873816) August 20, 2020
Deepika:
Repeate after me: I'm a hypocrite.
Repeate after me: Hypocrisy is not curable. #DeepikaPadukone#CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/9G853fJrpX
— Roishe Mondal (@its_roishe) August 20, 2020
According to the CEO of depression, this is so normal. #RepeatAfterMe#Deepika pic.twitter.com/ybld0r8Msc
— Pavani Sandyapaga (@sandyapagap) August 20, 2020
#RepeatAfterMe
She can fight for George Floyd but c can't for SSR
She can go to JNU but not in SSR's FUNERAL
She can do drug parties @karanjohar
House but she can not go 2 meet SSR FAMILY
She can wish b'day of tapse pannu
But she can not demand justice4SSR pic.twitter.com/BMkF6U6HE0
— Karunakar #JUSTICEFORSUSHANT (@Karunakarjhaji) August 20, 2020
On Wednesday, even Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at the actress and tweeted in Hindi saying, "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice."
Do you think this criticism against Deepika Padukone is justified? Comment below and let us know.
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut questions Deepika Padukone's depression theory; Asks 'how does it happen after 8 years?'
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
Is there any doubt❓❓❓
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Deepika prooves how dumb she is on every occasion. On the other hand, weren't the same netizens trying very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation and claiming Bollywood mafia dragged him into depression? Weren't they abusing everyone on baseless theories of KRK and Kangana?
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
now because of her cheap antics of selling depression,this issue will not be viewed as it should.people are not going to take it seriously.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
She posted those tweets after sushant death most of people also thought at that time that he did sucide bcz of depression but when people suspect foulplay in the case she stopped her tweets.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
About time !
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Definitely justified.