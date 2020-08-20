  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone's 'Repeat After Me' posts face massive backlash as netizens slam depression angle

While Kangana Ranaut has taken potshots at Deepika Padukone, on the other side are netizens who have been slamming her 'Repeat After Me' posts.
39392 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 03:35 pm
News,Kangana Ranaut,Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone's 'Repeat After Me' posts face massive backlash as netizens slam depression angle

There is no doubt that Deepika Padukone has been a mental health champion and spoken about her battle with depression publicly. However, the actress is finding herself in troubled waters. Turns out, Deepika's posts right after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has landed her right in the midst of a controversy. While Kangana Ranaut has taken potshots at her, on the other side are netizens who have been slamming her 'Repeat After Me' posts. 

For the unversed, after Sushant's alleged suicide, Deepika had urged her fans and followers to open up about mental health and reach out if the need arises. While doing so, Deepika's every post began with 'Repeat After Me'. A hashtag of the same name began trending on Twitter on Thrusday and many expressed their disappointment and anger. 

One tweet read, "Self proclaimed mental health expert #Deepika  tried very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation to conclude and she is hiding now Bollywood is full of fake people 

#RepeatAfterMe  #depression." While another tweet read, "#RepeatAfterMe Repeat After Me: Deepika wanted to divert our attention from a murder to depression suicide. BUT OF COURSE it was a influentional MAFIA."

Take a look at some of the reactions to Deepika Padukone's posts on mental health below:

On Wednesday, even Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at the actress and tweeted in Hindi saying, "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice."  

Do you think this criticism against Deepika Padukone is justified? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut questions Deepika Padukone's depression theory; Asks 'how does it happen after 8 years?'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Is there any doubt❓❓❓

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Deepika prooves how dumb she is on every occasion. On the other hand, weren't the same netizens trying very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation and claiming Bollywood mafia dragged him into depression? Weren't they abusing everyone on baseless theories of KRK and Kangana?

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

now because of her cheap antics of selling depression,this issue will not be viewed as it should.people are not going to take it seriously.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

She posted those tweets after sushant death most of people also thought at that time that he did sucide bcz of depression but when people suspect foulplay in the case she stopped her tweets.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

About time !

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Definitely justified.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement