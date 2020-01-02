Deepika Padukone's reply to Indian Idol 11 contestant asking her Alia Bhatt's favourite food is sassy much

Deepika Padukone is sure having a fun time during Chhapaak promotions, and well, something funny happened on the sets of Indian Idol 11 as well. Find Out.

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for upcoming film Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey, and directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie narrates the real life story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal and will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2020. The movie is definitely creating a lot of buzz, and the latest promo with some hard-hitting dialogues has everyone wondering, about life, amongst so many other things.

For promotions, Deepika will be seen on Indian Idol 11, and well, she will be seen making a rather funny revelation about . Contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi, who has been winning over the audiences since his first performance on the show, is a huge fan of Alia, and during his conversation with Deepika, he told her how big of a fan he is and that he wishes to know more about her. So, he asked her about Alia's favourite food, and Deepika said, it is fruits, and further added, 'Sabar ka fal meetha hota hai,' thereby adding her sass to the question.

Deepika also imparted some wisdom to Rishabh, and told him "It is important to win the competition, but the more important part is to enjoy the journey. Sometimes we only focus on the destination and forget the process so I would like to tell you to enjoy your journey of Indian Idol. Keep learning from judges."

