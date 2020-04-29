From Deepika Padukone's RK tattoo to Kangana Ranaut's Warrior Angel: Here’s a look at their tattoo stories

Many of our beloved Bollywood celebs have got inked over the course of time. Let us get to know the stories behind their tattoos.

It is rightly said that every tattoo has its own story and there is no denying this fact. People get inked to remind themselves of some beautiful memories, someone close to their heart or just to flaunt something related to their personalities. Many of our beloved Bollywood celebrities have got inked and are spotted sportingly flaunting their tattoos most of the time. However, as has been already mentioned above, the stories behind these tattoos are quite interesting.

Numerous members from the film fraternity including , , , , and others have got inked to commemorate something special in their lives. As interesting as it seems, all of them have got different reasons for getting their personal tattoos and today we will be digging a little deeper into the same. Let us have a look at some of the popular stars, the tattoos that they possess, and the interesting stories behind the same.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Daddy’s Lil Girl tattoo

The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was known to be very close to her dad Ashok Chopra. The actress was left heartbroken after his sudden demise in 2013. She has got a tattoo inked on her right wrist in late Ashok Chopra’s handwriting that reads, ‘Daddy’s Lil Girl.’

Deepika Padukone’s RK tattoo

Almost everyone is aware of the fact that Deepika was in a relationship with for a brief period. She had also got his initials inked at the back of her neck. Unfortunately, as we all know, the two of them broke up later on. As for the tattoo, the actress has reportedly modified the same.

’s Kareena tattoo

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently one of the most beloved couples of the Hindi film industry. They initially began dating each other in 2008 during the shoot for Tashan. It was a little while later that Saif decided to get her name inked on his hand. The Pataudi prince still flaunts the tattoo proudly!

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s identical tattoos

Although Hrithik Roshan and his wife Sussanne have parted ways now, the two of them continue to be good friends. What many people do not know is the identical ‘Star of David’ tattoo that they possess on their hands. Hrithik also has Sussanne’s name engraved in one of his hands and hasn’t removed it yet.

’s Warrior Angel tattoo

Kangana Ranaut has got multiple tattoos but there’s one among them which suits her personality well. She is known for her fearless nature and the same is reflected through the warrior angel tattoo that has been inked at the nape of her neck. Although the actress got this tattoo in her teens, she has reportedly modified the same.

’s ‘Aarav’ tattoo

Akshay Kumar is known to be very close to his family members, especially his wife and children. He has got his son Aarav’s name inked on his back. He also has got daughter ’s name engraved on his right shoulder after her birth.

’s mysterious tattoo

The Street Dancer 3D actor has got the number 24 inked behind his left year. However, the meaning behind the tattoo remains a mystery. However, some of his fans speculate this to be related to the date of his birth which is 24th April.

’s Per Ardua Ad Astra tattoo

The words Per Ardua Ad Astra mean ‘through adversity to the stars’ and this is what Arjun Kapoor has got engraved on his arm. The actor himself revealed the story behind the tattoo stating that it signifies all kinds of struggles he had to undergo in his life including his weight loss journey, loss of a special person, and more.

’s religious tattoo

As strange as it may sound, Ajay Devgn has got Lord Shiva’s tattoo along with an Om sign engraved on his chest after being advised by his co-star and good friend Sanjay Dutt who himself possesses a similar tattoo.

