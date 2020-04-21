Deepika Padukone's shares a hearty laugh in this throwback photo from her wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception sure caught the eye of many and this throwback photo from the occasion has our heart. Check it out.

They say a girl is the happiest when she turns a bride, but why does no one talk about how girls are happier when they are leading a happy marriage? is one beauty who is living proof of how things are always better with someone as adorable as around. Their love story is nothing less than a fairytale and the duo seems to have our heart every single time they are snapped together, even after all these years of being together.

We came across this throwback photo of Deepika from her reception and while she sure seems to be happily clicking a selfie surrounded by a bunch of her own people, we love that smile on her face, it is as heart as it can be and we are in complete awe. Deepika has always been someone who is emotional and on such an important day of her life, we bet she must be going through an array of emotions and this smile is just one part of the so many things she must be feeling. None the less, we love it.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Deepika has been keeping fans updated on what have all of them been up to during this time in quarantine. Deepika has been sharing photos and videos of everything she has been doing with husband Ranveer Singh and we all seem to take some sort of inspiration from it, if not a lot.

