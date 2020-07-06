Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha wishes her 'Jijaji' Ranveer Singh with a funny post

As Ranveer Singh turns a year older today, his wife Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has sent a birthday note for him. Check it out.

is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood film industry in current times. The actor celebrates his 35th birthday today and wishes have been already showered on him from all over the country. He made his debut in the filmy world with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat co-starring . The actor has given stellar performances in almost every movie he has acted in till date that includes Gunday, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy, and Bajirao Mastani.

Among others who have wished the Befikre actor on his birthday is his wife ’s sister Anisha. The latter has shared a rather hilarious post to wish Ranveer as she has also shared a GIF of the actor dancing along with the same! She further wishes her ‘Jijaji’ along with a birthday note written in Hindi that has been attached to the Instagram post. Anisha writes, “Janam Din Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye Jijaji (Happy birthday, brother-in-law).”

Check out her Instagram post below:

Well, it calls for double celebrations for Ranveer Singh as his movie Lootera co-starring has also clocked seven years recently. As of now, we are eager to see what arrangements has Deepika Padukone made for her hubby’s birthday! On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ’83 in which he plays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. He will then be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-starring Shalini Pandey.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×