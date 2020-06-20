  1. Home
Deepika Padukone's sleek black avatar is all things chic and impressive; See Photo

The stunning diva is seen in an all-black avatar. Black crop top with a black jacket complimented with bold red lips makes the stunner look every bit the diva she is.
16580 reads Mumbai Updated: June 20, 2020 09:17 pm
The sultry siren Deepika Padukone is known to be a fashion icon along with being a talented actress in Bollywood. This throwback picture of the Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone will give everyone some serious fashion goals. The stunning diva is seen in an all-black avatar. Black crop top with a black jacket complimented with bold red lips makes the gorgeous stunner look every bit the diva she is. Every fashion statement made by the Bajirao Mastani actress goes on to become a trend, in the fashion circles. On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the super hit film Chhapaak.

The film was helmed by Meghna Gulzar, and was based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The fans and film audiences gave the film a thundering response at the box office. The audience members loved every bit of Deepika Padukone's stellar performance. The actress will reportedly feature in some interesting projects in the coming days. The leggy lass, Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her time with her husband Ranveer Singh at her Mumbai home. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, all the filming and production work was suspended.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So hot(deepikapadukone #DeepikaPadukone #Style #Fashion #Hot #GainLikes #GainFollowers)

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (deepikapiku) on

The filmmakers are hoping that they can resume the shooting soon with all the safety measures in place. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has spent her quarantine time by trying her hands at new things. Deepika Padukone shared a picture on her Instagram account wherein she was trying her hand at the piano.

(ALSO READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput could not stop smiling as he posed with Deepika Padukone in a throwback photo)

Credits :instagram

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Hottie

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Baarf at this serpent.

